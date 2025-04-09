Ultimate guide to becoming a software engineer

Software engineering is also a high demand area, with research from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showing that software engineers and programmers are amongst the most sought-after professionals in the UK, alongside solicitors and lawyers, and chartered accountants.

So, how do you get into software engineering, what skills and capabilities do you need, and what sort of career might lie ahead?

How do I get in? The usual route to becoming a software engineer is a degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or Information Technology as you’ll learn coding and designing software applications prior to a role in industry. Other degrees which we commonly see and that are well-suited are Mathematics and Physics due to the highly analytical nature of the subjects. However, times are changing – and there are plenty of alternative routes in alongside the traditional degree-led path. Indeed, this is part of a wider trend across the technology industry. The Harvey Nash 2024 Global Tech Talent and Salary Report found that only half of technology professionals had a degree or university-level qualification – with the rest breaking into the industry via a mixture of routes including apprenticeships, industry training and other schemes. For example, bootcamps are becoming ever more popular. These are short, intensive courses which usually last 8-16 weeks and condense the learning of the skills you need to get a software engineering job in an accelerated timeline. Be aware though that the courses come with a cost, usually running into the thousands. Look for ones that include the promise of helping you find a job. Meanwhile, some people are self-taught, perhaps topped up by taking a relatively inexpensive course available on platforms like Udemy. However, this is by far the smallest cohort in the industry as it’s much harder to secure that initial role.

What actual roles are there? Software offers a diverse array of careers tailored to diverse skillsets and interests. You will see a variety of terms for software roles – software programmer or coder, software engineer, software developer, and more. Often, these roles are more or less interchangeable and it’s just that different companies give them different names. However, there can be differences of emphasis in what they do. A software programmer or coder is usually focused on actually writing code while a developer might have a broader remit responsible for applications and systems including design. A software engineer, meanwhile, is likely to have a full-stack, whole lifecycle remit focusing on designing and maintaining whole software solutions. You are also likely to see a variety of more specific role names including front-end/web developer, back-end engineer, full-stack developer, mobile engineer, and many others.

What about AI? As with everything else technology-related, AI is definitely having an impact. That said, software professionals have probably been on the AI curve longer than almost anyone else – it’s becoming part of how work is delivered. Generative AI can be a powerful assistance tool to coders and developers, helping them write code, test it, and check for (and fix) bugs. It speeds up the process and, used correctly, helps achieve higher quality outputs. However, there are still some caveats. In the still-new field of generative AI, very few application developers rank themselves as experts, as this piece of research shows. There is a lack of standardisation around the AI development process. Human overview and checking is definitely still needed – you can’t just set the AI to work and leave it at that. With the right prompt engineering, generative AI can get a developer a good way down the road, but we’re not at the stage yet where AI can safely carry out the whole job end-to-end. To the question, therefore, “Do I need strong AI skills to be a software developer?”, the answer is that in most cases it is not a hard requirement – but it definitely helps and is likely to become increasingly expected. A lot also depends on the software language you specialise in. The newer and more advanced languages like Python and spin-offs such as Rust and Go naturally link to AI and machine learning, so AI skills are more critical here.

What coding languages and technical skillsets are in demand? Currently, we’re seeing that Python is the most in demand skillset, closely followed by Java and Javascript. We believe lots of companies are choosing Python for newer projects because it’s easy to learn and work with, has compatibilities with AI, and is extremely versatile. We’re also seeing companies regularly looking for full-stack developers for their positions, which means candidates need experience in both front-end and back-end programming languages. The use of Devops principles is also a skillset that is becoming a must-have for senior level developers, with the use of containerisation tools such as Docker or Kubernetes being the most popular. Cloud engineering is another skill which is being asked for on a regular basis, with Azure being the current most popular platform followed by AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

What other skills and attributes will I need? Aside from strong technical ability, which most companies will look for as a starting point, a number of softer skills really help too. A good software engineer has high attention to detail (because accuracy really matters) with the ability to work logically and methodically. Problem solving ability is key, while a healthy streak of creativity is no bad thing either in order to think your way round a problem and come up with an innovative solution. The stereotypical image of a programmer is often someone sitting in a corner with their headphones on, absorbed in their own world. However, good interpersonal skills are usually really important – as you’ll need to understand and translate requirements from business users, as well as have discussions around the design and use of what you’ll actually be building from a wider business perspective. You’ll also need to work as part of an engineering team and, especially at the start of your career, asking lots of questions is key. The ability to learn from more senior engineers and adapting whilst on the go is going to be vital in growing into a better software engineer. In some businesses, software teams adopt a ‘pair programming’ approach where a senior and junior developer work together to help with this development – they frequently switch between being the coder and the reviewer, which helps the junior developer learn and also brings a second pair of eyes to the senior developer’s output. It is generally seen as a good learning and development model.

How much will I earn – and what about permanent vs contractor? Software engineering is well-paid, which adds to its attraction as a career. However, salaries can vary quite significantly depending on experience, location and specialisation. Entry level positions typically offer £30,000 to £35,000 annually, while experienced professionals can earn £60,000 to £90,000. Senior roles, especially in London and other major hubs, may exceed £100,000 per year due to the presence of major corporates with larger budgets. Sectors like financial services and gaming tend to pay the highest salaries and rates. Then there is contracting – which will actually pay more than a permanent role. It may seem counter-intuitive to some, but whereas in some disciplines the initial route in is via temporary or contract work with the goal of eventually securing a permanent position, in software for many people it is the reverse: you start out and build your experience in a permanent role with the aim of becoming a contractor later (perhaps after 5-10 years) when you can work on projects that really interest you whilst commanding a significant rate. There will be many variables here, including the nature of the work and the length of the contract, but the day rate for a Java developer can easily exceed £625, with rates in London perhaps reaching £750-800. Some contractors may even command £1,000 a day. Another factor is whether the contractor role sits inside or outside IR35. That’s probably the subject of a whole article in itself – but if a role is deemed to fall within IR35 (so that the contractor is regarded as equivalent to an employee and taxed at source, similar to PAYE) then the business may pay a premium of perhaps 20% to top up the contractor’s rate to compensate. If the role is outside IR35, then the rate will be a bit lower – saving the employer money but also usually being more attractive to the contractor as they don’t lose the tax deduction at source.

Will I fit in? Software engineering teams are usually very multicultural with developers coming to the UK from all areas of the world given how mature the technology landscape is, especially in London. Software engineering as a whole has historically been a very male-dominated industry, but recently we’ve seen the number of female candidates in the market increase year-on-year, which is very encouraging.