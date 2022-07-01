Security Think Tank: Now is the time to think about cyber insurance

The increase in remote working during and after the pandemic has greatly increased cyber vulnerabilities. With the cost of cyber breaches growing (globally, the average cost of a serious breach was $3.9m in 2019, investing in cyber insurance is key. Despite this, only 11% of UK businesses have adequate cyber insurance. So, why are so few protected?

Lack of clarity about cyber insurance is a key concern. Premiums are often inconsistent, expensive and vague about the extent of cover, due to the relative immaturity of the market. This has made it difficult for chief information security officers to trust cyber insurance to pay out in the event of a breach or to be sure they are meeting the insurer’s auditing requirements.

One of the biggest challenges, however, is around quantifying cyber risk. Although approaches and frameworks such as NIST CSF, CIS 20, NCSC Cyber Essentials and ISO 270001 help develop cyber security capabilities, they don’t provide the tools to quantify the risk. Therefore, leaders tend to overestimate their cyber maturity and underestimate cyber insurance premiums. And when the insurer recommends ways to make cover more affordable, the disruption and investment can be unpalatable.

Cyber criminals are exploiting organisations’ uncertainty about cyber security, realising they can tailor attacks to the risk appetites of their targets. In an increasingly popular type of ransomware attack, the criminals research their victims to assess how amenable they might be to paying. These criminals know that if the targets see their demands as more affordable and less disruptive than restoring systems, then they’ll often prefer to pay the ransom.

The ethics of negotiating with criminals are questionable, and the business impacts will be substantial. It’s only a matter of time before regulators, private equity firms and shareholders start to call out such tactics.

New developments in the cyber insurance market can help organisations take a better approach. Leading providers are offering innovative cyber insurance options tailored to the individual needs of the organisation, bringing in cyber security experts to assess cyber maturity.

However, many organisations are reluctant to let a company with a product to sell run such a large-scale investigation into their inner workings. That’s when it can be helpful to have an independent review of your internal risk.