Security Think Tank: Edge security in the world of Covid-19

The centralised datacentre or computer room has been slowly going out of fashion with the move to cloud computing and the buying in of different services from a variety of cloud-based suppliers – for example, email services from supplier A and sales and marketing services from supplier B. Other suppliers might be in the mix, providing specialised services such as accounting.

This leaves the company’s central site providing an internet firewall with DHCP, DNS and VPN functions plus, in a typical site, Active Directory, local file and print servers, terminal server and, in some cases, specialised or sensitive servers/applications that have not been outsourced to the cloud.

Covid-19 and the resultant large increase in home working has hastened the move to an even more decentralised IT model as each piece of the home worker’s equipment becomes part of the distributed IT infrastructure.

Looking at the home worker’s setup, we typically will see a PC or laptop, a printer and possibly a scanner. The internet router will have been supplied by their ISP and will provide local DHCP, while the ISP itself will provide DNS services. Typically, the home worker’s internet connection will be shared within the house and most probably by Wi-Fi from the ISP’s router. In many instances, the home worker won’t have a dedicated room or space to work from.

Throw into the mix the possibility of children, visitors (observing the government restrictions, of course) and a spouse possibly also working from home but not for the same company as the home worker, and you have an interesting security nightmare – and that’s without taking into consideration the security concerns of the company’s outsourced IT.

So what does the security professional do to maintain a good security stance for the company? The starting point for me is to understand that company and company-related information is an asset and, as such, needs protecting wherever it is stored, processed and when it is communicated.

Where those functions occur on a company-owned site on company-owned and operated IT, it is under the security professional’s direct governance and supervision. Where it is remote and/or outsourced, the security professional needs to ensure that reliance can be placed on the ruling controls and governance of the service offering or that mechanisms can be put in place that effectively control and negate any potential deficiencies of the remote or outsourced service.

Outsourced and cloud For those outsourced and cloud-based services, reliance on security controls and security governance is placed in the formal contract of service supply, such as IS27001 certification, Cyber Essentials (CE Plus recommended) certification and their notification of annual recertification. The service contract could also require the service supplier to restrict staff access to maintain and manage company systems to only those individuals whose CV has been approved by the contracting company. Communications to/from cloud and outsourced IT should be over encrypted VPN tunnels. The subject of cloud and hybrid environments was covered in the Security Think Tank articles published in November 2019.