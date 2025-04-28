How to tackle transformation fatigue

In the world of IT, transformation is often seen as a necessary disruption. Companies are constantly evolving to stay competitive, adopting new technologies and restructuring their operations. However, this relentless drive for change can lead to a phenomenon known as “transformation fatigue”.

Understanding transformation fatigue

Transformation fatigue refers to the exhaustion and frustration employees feel after multiple unsuccessful transformations. It is a growing concern for technology leaders, where the pace of radical change is accelerating thanks to emerging technologies like AI. According to a survey by Emergn, more than half of employees have considered leaving their jobs due to frequent and failed transformations, highlighting the urgent need for organisations to address the issue.

The impact on employee well-being

The survey reveals that nearly 60% of employees report feeling burned out from the additional work created by change programmes. This burnout is more pronounced in the UK, where 68% of employees experience it, compared to 47% in the US.

Burnout not only affects employees' mental and physical health but also their productivity and engagement at work. When employees are constantly dealing with the stress of new initiatives, their ability to perform at their best diminishes.

Transformation is not just about processes and technology, it’s about empowering people. Leaders need to enable their teams to create solutions, ensuring a well-defined process that integrates human and technological aspects. Our survey highlights that while employees recognise the importance of effective transformations to remain competitive, they are not handled correctly, hurting employees. Organisations must adopt a product-centric mindset and skillset across their workforce to combat transformation fatigue and achieve sustainable success.”

The role of leadership

One of Emergn's key findings is the role of leadership in transformation fatigue. Half of the employees surveyed cited leadership failures as a major contributor to transformation fatigue.

When leaders are out of touch with their employees' concerns, they create a disconnect that can derail transformation efforts. Effective leadership is crucial for guiding organisations through change and ensuring that employees feel supported and informed.

Poor communication is another significant factor contributing to transformation fatigue, as a quarter of all employees feel uninformed about the reasons behind transformations.

This lack of clarity can lead to confusion and resistance among employees. Additionally, insufficient training programs leave employees ill-equipped to handle new processes and technologies. Organisations need to invest in comprehensive communication and training strategies to help employees understand and adapt to changes.

The cost of failed transformations

The cost of failed transformations is significant, both in terms of financial resources and employee morale. Our survey found that 30% of employees have experienced five or more transformations in the last five years, with half of those transformations failing.

Each failed transformation represents a missed opportunity and a drain on resources. Moreover, the repeated cycle of change and failure can erode trust and confidence among employees, making it harder to achieve successful transformations in the future.

Moving forward: strategies for success

To combat transformation fatigue, organisations need to adopt a more thoughtful and strategic approach to change.

Engage employees early and often: Involve employees in the planning and implementation of transformations. Their insights and feedback can help identify potential issues and create a sense of ownership and commitment.

Invest in leadership development: Equip leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to guide their teams through change. Effective leadership can make a significant difference in the success of transformation efforts.

Enhance Communication: Ensure that employees are well-informed about the reasons for change and how it will impact them. Clear and transparent communication can reduce uncertainty and build trust.

Provide comprehensive training: offer training programs that equip employees with the skills they need to adapt to new processes and technologies. Continuous learning opportunities can help employees feel more confident and capable.

Tailor solutions to organisational needs: Avoid one-size-fits-all approaches. Instead, develop tailored solutions that consider the organisation's unique context and challenges.

Monitor and adjust: Regularly assess the progress of transformation efforts and make adjustments as needed. Flexibility and adaptability are key to navigating the complexities of change.

Transformation fatigue will continue to pose a significant challenge to the IT industry, but it is not insurmountable. By understanding the factors that contribute to fatigue and adopting strategic approaches to change, organisations can create a more supportive and effective environment for transformation.

The findings from our survey underscore the importance of addressing this issue and highlight the need for thoughtful leadership, clear communication, and tailored solutions. With the right strategies in place, organisations can navigate the complexities of transformation and achieve sustainable success.

Alex Adamopoulos is the chief executive officer of Emergn