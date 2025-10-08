How AI is redesigning the rules for building your engineering teams

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistants is reshaping the technical talent landscape, rapidly changing the way talent is hired, trained and grown. While these tools significantly accelerate software development and open new possibilities for engineering productivity, they also demand a fresh lens on how organisations assess capabilities, build teams, and chart career paths in a world where machines are not only increasingly collaborative copilots but are also on a journey to becoming digital colleagues.

While tempting to view this transformation as a disruption, it is an evolution that requires a nuanced, introspective rethinking of workforce strategies. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 80% of the AI workforce will need upskilling, meaning much of the current talent pool will require re-skilling to stay relevant. Organisations will still value having diversity with their engineers. However, the definition of what makes them great is expanding with today’s success looking like a blend of technical fluency, tool literacy, domain understanding, and human judgement.

Especially in this current environment with the rise of AI agents, it is no longer just about pure coding skills. Talent must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with intelligent systems to drive returns on investment (ROI) from agentic AI with personalised workflows, navigate ambiguity and make decisions rooted in broader business and user contexts. Across Asia-Pacific, companies are echoing this shift, emphasising adaptability, cross-functional thinking, and the ability to apply AI tools in diverse business contexts as core to engineering success rather than a pure coder.

Here are five steps to reimagining IT and engineering talent in the AI era:

Adapt the interview structure to be more targeted, scenario-based The disruption to established talent structures goes all the way back to the first step – the interview. With candidates able to leverage AI assistance to present polished outputs, organisations have had to dig deeper during hiring, developing interviews that are increasingly scenario-based, rooted in real-world problems that reflect the environments engineers operate in daily. Paradoxically, to address this challenge, organisations are reemphasising the importance of conducting face-to-face interviews alongside projects or demonstrations. This real-time format forces candidates to demonstrate independent thinking and practical skills. For example, interviews can feature role-based emphases: Research-oriented roles focus on algorithmic innovation

Execution-oriented roles emphasise tool proficiency and code robustness

Design and planning roles highlight architecture and tech stack selection Interpretability – not just of AI models but of entire systems – is also critically important. Candidates must demonstrate how they reason through complexity and ensure transparency in their solutions, especially when AI-generated code is part of the process.

Establish guardrails against AI overreliance Additionally, the democratisation of coding support raises significant risks. Candidates may over rely on AI tools during interviews or trial assignments, which makes it hard to assess their foundational understanding and whether or not they fully understand how the code is implemented in the system. Live coding exercises and in-depth code walkthroughs where candidates explain their logic and decisions can reveal whether their thinking is sound or merely augmented – and whether they understand how to manage outputs so as not to increase technical debt. Overreliance on AI tools can also cause a decline in fundamental skills, abstracting away important technical details, which might limit a developer’s ability to debug, optimise, or holistically design systems. Training and onboarding processes must now emphasise these fundamentals, ensuring engineers build a resilient skill base – even as they integrate new tools into their workflow.

Tailor for career stage The AI era is also creating distinct paths both for early-career and established engineers. For new college grads, automation is raising the bar for them by making some entry-level coding tasks obsolete. New hires must now demonstrate tool fluency, data acumen, and rapid learning capabilities, as organisations are not just assessing what candidates can do unaided but how effectively they can evaluate and enhance AI-assisted outputs. For more experienced professionals, the value lies in abstraction and orchestration. With routine code handled by machines, engineers must focus more on strategic design, integration across systems, and mentoring others. Those who can blend domain expertise with AI-enabled productivity are poised for faster advancement and broader impact.

Usher in a new era of onboarding and development Organisations must also revamp onboarding, simulating real development scenarios where AI tools are part of the workflow rather than relying on theoretical training. This enables them to evaluate tool usage, independence, and learning agility in practice, assessing how quickly someone can get up to speed with evolving tools and how effectively they collaborate with both peers and machines. However, hiring is just the beginning, as performance evaluation is continuous. During the trial period, the organisation must monitor how engineers deliver in real conditions – not just whether they complete a task, but how independently and effectively they do so in an AI-enabled environment. They must enhance output quality and spot weaknesses in AI-generated suggestions. These are the new markers of long-term success.