Enabling secure remote working is once again a top priority

As organisations have adopted mobile devices and cloud-based services, as Wi-Fi and broadband have become faster and more reliable, and as collaboration tools have improved, remote working has become easier.

Remote working has also become increasingly popular because it provides a way of enabling greater work flexibility and productivity, saving costs, retaining employees, recruiting people with the right skills regardless of their location, and encouraging a healthy work-life balance.

Barriers to remote working torn down by Covid-19 pandemic Unsurprisingly, remote working has been adopted quickly by those working in IT, sales and marketing, business administration and management, and software development. But not all industry sectors and countries have been quick to adopt remote working for a variety of reasons, including the nature of job roles, national and corporate culture, and concerns about productivity and security. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed that. Since the start of the pandemic, most companies have been forced into either expanding their remote working capabilities or enabling them for the first time to return as many employees as possible to productivity. In the post-Covid era, many organisations will have to adapt to enabling employees to work from home as well as from the office as and when required. As a result, organisations will have to focus on improving their remote working capabilities, particularly in terms of ensuring that people can switch easily and securely between the office and working from home. This is likely to drive adoption of a zero-trust approach to security or at least the adoption of SASE solutions that potentially enable flexible and secure connectivity to corporate resources. A more detailed discussion of zero trust can be found in this opinion piece entitled, Zero-trust: Now is the time, and a more detailed discussion on SASE can be found in this opinion piece entitled, Security Think Tank: SASE – marketing buzz or the future of security?

Hybrid working has fast become a way of life The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote working capabilities for many organisations, and we expect that remote working will be more common in the post-Covid era than ever before, with most organisations adopting a hybrid working model in which employees spend less time in the office each week than they did before the pandemic. The hybrid model allows a greater degree of flexibility by enabling employees to choose to work in the office, at home or elsewhere, depending on the work they need to do and when they would like to do it. While organisations that previously had a strong office working culture are trying to resist the trend towards working from home, most organisations have realised that it provides the opportunity to scale back the size of their workspaces, it enables them to recruit more easily without traditional geographical restrictions, and it improves the employee experience. In fact, in the face of the great resignation, many organisations are admitting that they are adopting hybrid working models to retain and attract talent because employees are increasingly deciding whether to accept job offers based on whether the company concerned offers flexible working.

Cyber security implications of increased remote working The relevance and impact of remote/home working can be summarised as follows: There has been a sharp increase in remote/home working since the start of the pandemic that has attracted a huge increase in cyber attacks on remote workers.

The US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency

CISA has also identified the use of single-factor authentication, which means just a username and password to grant user access with nothing else required, as an “extremely risky” practice.

Remote/home working requires new approaches to cyber security, which means most organisations will have to adapt their security accordingly.

End user organisations will have to pay more attention than ever before to keeping remote workers safe, especially those working on their own devices such as laptops and smartphones. The trend of giving remote workers a budget for purchasing devices of choice is helping to drive bring-your-own-device (BYOD) adoption even further.

Security vendors will have to adapt existing offerings or introduce new ones to support remote working, particularly employees who are working from home and accessing resources on-premise and in the cloud via home Wi-Fi and the internet.