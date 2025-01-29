Data protection and consumer trust are the key to unlocking AI

Research published to coincide with Data Privacy Day unequivocally sends a message to programmers and policymakers alike. With 93% of UK consumers apprehensive about how their data is used and the advent of AI causing many to now also be concerned about the use of their data to train AI models, the message is clear: trust has to be gained before it can be retained.

Almost 7 years on from the implementation of comprehensive data privacy laws in the UK (in the form of the General Data Protection Regulation) and 3 years on from the UK government hinting that it might think outside the box in terms of data privacy regulation, the research uncovered a significant proportion (56%) of consumers who want to see stricter regulation of personal data.

This could be interesting food for thought for policymakers and slightly at odds with both the latest data protection reform bill currently going through Parliament (the Data Use and Access Bill) and the Government's recently published AI Action Plan, which seeks to adopt a pro-innovation light touch approach to AI regulation, in contrast to other more heavily regulated regimes such as seen in the EU.