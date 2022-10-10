Currency markets causing choppy waters for UK outsourcing

The new UK Government, headed by prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, held its first significant event on 23 September. Labelled as a mini-Budget, it was anything but.

The largest reshaping of tax burdens in decades will have a significant impact on individuals, through adjustments to both the basic and top rate of tax, and to corporations, through the cancellation of planned rises to corporation tax.

Kwarteng and company are hoping the plans will stimulate a sustained increase in economic growth. There is reason to believe that potential measures such as the relaxation of migration caps will mitigate some of the talent issues that have plagued the economy for a decade or more, and the elimination of planned rises to corporation tax rates should result in increased investment by firms.

But the reaction of the currency markets will cause pause for thought for British firms. The dollar has been strengthening against major currencies throughout 2022, but that accelerated in light of Kwarteng’s announcements. The pound also lost ground against the Euro and Indian rupee.

This matters, especially to British firms anticipating signing outsourcing deals in the near future. At its heart, outsourcing is the import of foreign labour. As the currency weakens, imports become comparatively more expensive.

Modern outsourcing deals are, however, significantly more complex than a simple contract for labour. Deals are underpinned by cloud suppliers, such as AWS, Google and Microsoft, all of which are headquartered in the US, meaning their terms with clients are dollar denominated. Perhaps software licensing is also required from suppliers such as ServiceNow or Salesforce. Again, these firms report revenues in dollars.

This tilts the risk profile against the service provider. During stable times, their refined financial modelling and global scale enabled them to accommodate fluctuations in exchange rates. But sterling has dropped by 20% against the dollar in the past 12 months and now sits on the “precipice of parity”. A reversal is conceivable, perhaps even likely, but it seems improbable to expect a return to $1.35, as it was in October 2021, at least in the short term. It’s only natural for that risk premium to be priced into deals.

Read more about outsourcing Cutting costs is not the main reason for outsourcing IT in the UK, according to a major study.

Offloading daily network management to networking suppliers allowed Home Depot and Evernote to direct in-house IT staff to business-critical projects.

How providers fully react to this is still to be determined, but the UK managing director of one large service provider forecasts that “unless providers can live with margin dilution, they will have to pass on higher costs to customers”.

“Moreover, as cloud service providers charge in US dollars, many service providers will increasingly look to sign in dollar denominated deals,” they added.

This may be manageable for FTSE 100 firms, whose treasury functions are sophisticated and revenues diverse, but smaller, or more UK-focused firms with less mature global financing models, may struggle to accommodate this.