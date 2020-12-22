A Covid-19 response to supply chain fragility

While protecting staff during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a priority for business chiefs, alongside putting safety measures in place, more practical conversations were being had about how businesses – particularly those in retail – could survive multiple periods of lockdown and restrictions at a local level.

At the very beginning of the crisis, as country after country went into lockdown, we saw the supply chain start to dry up and major retailers and delivery services admitting that stock availability was limited or had run out completely – an almost unprecedented situation in peacetime.

Even now, as national lockdowns are – in the main – giving way to more localised control methods, it is still difficult for businesses to predict demand effectively and control stock – especially in the run-up to Christmas, traditionally the busiest time for retail.

Coupled with this, as a response to the pandemic, many businesses have switched to a truly multi-channel approach in order to survive and thrive. However, running a successful omnichannel strategy requires a change in mindset for most businesses – as well as being underpinned by the right technologies.

Disparate teams must gain an understanding of each other’s value propositions and strategies, which can allow companies to reduce operational costs, improve productivity and boost efficiency, as well as being able to predict demand and control stock more effectively.

Digitising the connections in business Of course, nurturing any inter-departmental collaboration is easier said than done. It is challenging to integrate different domains. However, adopting a service-oriented architecture and microservices architecture approach, based on established best practice, can bring a wealth of benefits. These include creating company-wide connections with digital mid-end services, which help to pool resources, infrastructure and services, based on business insights and integrated data-modelling. Also, using a digital mid-end service can provide companies with unified resource management, intuitive interfaces and user-friendly open protocols, so they can manage their systems and applications in a straightforward and efficient way. Once disparate data silos are bridged, enterprise-wide views are presented to business leaders to make timely decisions based on digital intelligence, in order to respond to consumer demands quickly and stay ahead of the competition.