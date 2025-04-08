IBM boosts AI mainframe capabilities with Z17

IBM has unveiled its newest mainframe computer, the Z17, which it claims has redefined artificial intelligence (AI) at scale. The next generation of the company’s mainframe system is powered by an IBM Telum II processor, and has been optimised, according to IBM, to run workloads such as generative and agentic AI.

In terms of AI, IBM said the Z17 enables enterprises to run analytics on all of their transactions in real time, and has the ability to process 50% more AI inference operations per day than its predecessor, the Z16.

The Z17 AI inferencing capabilities are powered by what IBM calls “a second-generation on-chip AI accelerator” that it said has been built into the IBM Telum II processor.

The AI accelerator offers increased frequency, compute capacity, plus a 40% larger cache, which IBM said enables it to run more than 450 billion inferencing operations in a day, with a response time of one millisecond.

The Z17 also offers IBM’s Spyre Accelerator, which will be available later in the year. This provides additional AI compute capabilities to complement the Telum II processor. According to IBM, the combination of Spyre and Telum II accelerators means the Z17 can support multi-model AI. Spyre adds generative AI capabilities to the Z17, which IBM said enables the mainframe system to run large language models (LLMs) and AI assistants securely.

Discussing how this will help enterprises that use the Z17, Ric Lewis, senior vice-president of infrastructure for IBM, said: “The industry is quickly learning that AI will only be as valuable as the infrastructure it runs on. Only 1% of the enterprise data is part of large language models. With Z17, businesses can put their untapped enterprise data to work for AI in a secure, cost-effective way.”

IBM has also added AIops capabilities as part of the Z17 by including IBM Watsonx Code Assistant for Z and IBM Watsonx Assistant for Z. IBM said Watsonx Assistant for Z will be integrated with Z Operations Unite to provide AI chat-based incident detection and resolution for the first time using live systems data.

Along with the Z17, the company announced IBM Z Operations Unite, which brings together operational data from multiple sources across IBM Z, in OpenTelemetry format, which it said streamlines IT operations with AI.

According to IBM, the IT tool helps admins detect anomalies quicker, enabling them to isolate the impact of potential incidents and reduce the resolution time from hours to minutes. IBM Z Operations Unite provides what IBM claims is “intelligent correlation of events from multiple sources”. It also works with Watsonx Assistant for Z, which can provide expert advice and enable the IT operations team to take actions based on this guidance.

IBM has also taken steps to help its customers deploy quantum safe encryption. IBM chief product officer Tina Tarquinio said: “We have quantum safe encryption on our system and we are now introducing new tools to help our clients get on this quantum safe journey quicker.”

She described the deployment of quantum safe technology as “a heavy lift” involving switching encryption algorithms.