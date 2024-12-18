Top 10 Kubernetes and storage stories of 2024

“Not everyone runs Kubernetes in production, but everyone has a Kubernetes proof-of-concept project” – that’s the kind of thing you hear from IT industry analysts.

Kubernetes is the application virtualisation standard for containers in the cloud-native era. It offers rapid builds, scalability and flexibility in application deployment in hybrid cloud environments.

All business applications need storage and Kubernetes environments are no exception. But there hasn’t been a smooth path to achieve that. Kubernetes started out as a lightweight method of providing application runtime that was stateless, with storage and data protection capabilities that were limited.

Here, Computer Weekly looks at how Kubernetes handles persistent data storage and data protection, and how that functionality evolved especially via the development of Operators and StatefulSets.

