UK consumers losing more than ever to holiday scams

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Action Fraud have launched their annual appeal to consumers to pay more attention to fraud, after publishing figures that reveal rising losses to online scammers during the festive shopping season, which kicks off in earnest over the next fortnight heading into Black Friday.

Despite giving similar warnings last, and every, year, Brits lost over £11.5m to cyber criminals during November and December of 2023 – a jump of about £1m – with clothing, technology products and cars among the most prominent items targeted. Victims lost an average of £695 each, and those aged 30 to 39 submitted the largest number of reports, closely followed by 40 to 49 year-olds.

According to the statistics, about 43% of reported incidents involved a social media platform, and 19% an online marketplace.

The NCSC is today launching a national campaign to encourage people to take the bare minimum of steps to protect themselves, such as turning on multi-factor authentication (MFA) to protect their online accounts.

“As we head into the holiday shopping season, people are understandably eager to find the best deals online,” said NCSC CEO Richard Horne. “Unfortunately, this is also prime time for cyber criminals, who exploit bargain hunters with increasingly sophisticated scams – sometimes crafted using AI – making them harder to detect. To stay protected, I strongly recommend following our online shopping guidance, including setting up two-step verification and creating memorable-but-secure passwords using three random words.”

Recently appointed Home Office minister for fraud Lord Hanson added: “We know that more needs to be done to tackle online fraud. Our message to anyone shopping online as we approach Black Friday is simple: if you come across anything that doesn’t feel right – stop what you’re doing, break contact, and do not click any links.

“This government is committed to defeating this scourge, and we will continue our work with industry and other partners to better protect the public from this appalling crime,” he said.