How poor IT project management failed Birmingham Oracle implementation

While experts have questioned why Birmingham City Council (BCC) chose to modify and adapt a new Oracle system rather than alter its own business processes, a series of documents seen by Computer Weekly reveal project management failures over a number of years contributed to the IT failure.

These point to a systemic lack of leadership and an unwillingness to address concerns raised by the council’s audit committee, internal experts and people directly involved in the project.

In September 2023, BCC issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring the council bankrupt. The Centre for Governance and Scrutiny was commissioned to investigate what went wrong.

Dereliction of duty In Birmingham City Council’s audit report of April 2024, councillor Fred Grindrod, who until recently chaired the council’s audit committee, described the Oracle system as “the all-encompassing problem” that underlies BCC’s current woes. He said the audit committee was misled. Citing correspondence with the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny, after its November 2023 Governance stabilisation plan report into the council’s problems, Grindrod said he was told that the audit committee could “credibly assert” that it had been misled by senior officers. “What this chamber needs to understand is just how serious this is. If the audit committee has been misled, then every single member of this chamber has been misled, a dereliction of duty by some of our senior officer leadership, and this is what has happened to our council,” he said. Computer Weekly has seen notes from a manager at BCC highlighting a number of discrepancies in the Birmingham City Council report to cabinet published in June 2023, 14 months after the Oracle system went into production. The report stated that some critical elements of the Oracle system were not functioning adequately, impacting day-to-day operations. The manager’s comments reveal that this flaw in the implementation of the Oracle software was known before the system went live in April 2022. The manager’s notes also show that council leaders were urged to investigate the failure in communications between the programme management, steering committee and members, and raise questions over why the council’s senior management team was unaware of issues with the Oracle system given its importance to council operations. These and other comments from the manager point to a desire of the programme board, and in particular the programme manager, to go live in April 2022 regardless of the state of the build, the level of testing undertaken and challenges faced by those working on the programme. The manager’s notes reveal concerns that the programme manager and steering committee could not be swayed, which meant the system went live despite having known flaws.

Broken bank reconciliation process An insider at Birmingham City Council who has been closely involved in the project told Computer Weekly it went live “despite all the warnings telling them it wouldn’t work”. Discussing how the Oracle system failure impacted the council’s ability to manage its finances, the insider said: “We were withholding thousands of supplier payments because we couldn’t make any payments. We didn’t have any direct debits for cash collection. We had no cash collection, no bank reconciliation. When you do a project of this size, you must have your financial reporting and you must have a bank reconciliation system that tells you where the money is, what’s being spent and what’s being paid.” Since going live, the Oracle system effectively scrambled financial data, which meant the council had no clear picture of its overall finances. The insider said that by January 2023, Birmingham City Council could not produce an accurate account of its spending and budget for the next financial year: “There’s no way that we could do our year-end accounts because the system didn’t work.”