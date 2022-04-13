Oracle vaunts ME as employee experience platform geared to post-crisis workforce realities

Oracle has announced an employee experience platform, dubbed ME, designed to meet the needs of workers rethinking what they want from the world of work as a consequence of the pandemic lockdowns.

Oracle ME is described, in a statement from the supplier, as “a complete employee experience platform to help organisations increase employee engagement and ensure employee success”.

It is part of Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) product suite.

Yvette Cameron, senior vice-president of global product strategy for Oracle Cloud HCM, told Computer Weekly, in an interview in advance of the launch: “Employee experience [software] needs to be different because people are different. The way we work is drastically different to a few years ago, so employee experience, as a category, needs to reflect that.

“Oracle ME is the only end-to-end employee experience platform in the market that is built natively into a cloud HCM platform, and that understands how the individual relates to their organisation, can truly personalise those experiences with relevant contextual information to guide them end to end. Because it is built into the Oracle Cloud platform, it is easily configured by HR, who can proactively modify and respond to required changes, in terms of policies or regulations, on the fly as their workforce needs change. Control is back in the hands of HR to manage communications and interactions in a way that is totally private.”

Cameron said competitor platforms, such as Microsoft Viva, launched in February 2021, tend to take a one-size-fits-all approach. “Personalisation is critical,” she said. “Meaningful personalisation requires deep insight into an individual, and that can only come from a unified platform that understands all of your information – your job, your experience, your skills – to give a holistic understanding of you as an individual.”

Cameron, who was at Oracle earlier in her career and has had stints as an industry analyst at Gartner and Constellation Research, rejoined the enterprise software supplier a year and a half ago.