UK altnets add fibre across Greater Manchester, Midlands and Southwest

Adding fuel to the fire of full-fibre deployment across the UK, especially in places traditionally not serviced by ultra-high-speed connectivity, UK altnets Brsk and Triangle Networks have announced plans to roll out fibre-to-the-home/premises (FTTH/P).

FTTP broadband operator Brsk specialises in installing new full-fibre broadband network to homes and businesses across under-serviced areas of the UK, providing ISP services with no contracts and packages. The company has announced that it has started rolling out gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband to 150,000 homes across Greater Manchester, beginning in Stockport and the surrounding areas, with plans to extend to Middleton and Oldham shortly after.

Brsk expects its first services to go live in Stockport in May 2022 and the roll-out works have kicked off in Stockport and Edgeley, with the company installing new fibre cables throughout the area using existing poles and underground ducts to keep disruption to a minimum. The first phase of the dig will cover the districts of Adswood, Burnage, Davenport, Didsbury, Edgeley, Heaton Chapel, Heaton Mersey, Heaton Moor, Heaton Norris, Ladybarn, Offerton, Parrs Wood, Portwood, Reddish and Stockport.

Properties will be upgraded to the latest FTTP technology, giving customers access to broadband with a top average speed of 900Mbps.

The company said the arrival of its new broadband network is timely, as more professionals in Manchester are finding themselves working from home and sharing their connection with family – highlighting the need for a faster, more dependable connection.

“We know that many areas of Manchester have suffered for a long time with slow broadband speeds, so we’re excited to bring affordable full-fibre broadband to residents,” said Brsk founder and CEO Giorgio Iovino. “Not only is our service faster and better equipped for the future, but we also provide ‘excellent’ customer service as standard. The difference needs to be felt to be believed, which is why we’re inviting residents in parts of Stockport and Manchester to try out our full-fibre services against their current provider.

“Our full-fibre network is future-proof, so as families grow, and as more people connect their devices, our network will be the better choice as our collective demand for bandwidth continues to increase.”

Meanwhile, full-fibre ISP and distributor Triangle Networks says the past two years have seen a big shift toward the hybrid business model in the small business sector, with online trading becoming an integral part of many independent retailers’ business plans, making fast and reliable internet connectivity a key consideration.

The company’s new FTTP for Business service is currently being rolled out in Milton Keynes, Leicester, Swindon, Cheltenham and Gloucester, with new launches planned in Bath, Weston-super-Mare and Plymouth early this year. The product is designed to open up affordable, full-fibre connectivity to smaller businesses that were previously only able to access unreliable copper and part-fibre services.

Triangle has introduced a 900Mbps internet service over CityFibre’s new FTTP network, costing less than £100 a month for businesses to access. The provider said businesses will now be able to afford “state-of-the-art” digital connectivity to underpin their operations, while making cost savings of £2,000-£4,000 a year.

“Business FTTP is a crucial step forward in full-fibre revolution,” said Triangle Networks CEO Paul Anslow. “Previously, most small businesses had no choice but to run their operations using a sub-standard copper-based connection. Now, for a similar price, these businesses will be able to access ultra-fast full-fibre services, which will support them as we move further into the gigabit era.

“Working with UK cities’ current network of IT businesses, we are offering lightning-fast internet connectivity for a fraction of the previous cost, so that high-street businesses can achieve their full potential. This is welcome news to all, but particularly those that have seen their bottom line hit by ongoing restrictions.”