Regulator concerns about resilience and security could slow cloud adoption in financial services

The pace of cloud adoption in the financial services space could be dampened markedly unless the sector can find a way to address regulatory concerns about the resilience and security of the platforms offered by providers.

That is one of the standout statements in the Association for Financial Markets In Europe’s (AFME) Building resilience in the clouds report, which was compiled with assistance from consultancy firm Protiviti and features contributions and insights from cloud users from across the financial services sector.

The report states that although “the use of cloud and cloud service providers [CSPs] offers a significant uplift in resilience and security compared to banks’ on-premise environments”, regulators remain concerned about the security and resilience of the public cloud.

In response to such concerns, some firms have pursued a multi-cloud strategy, whereby their data and applications reside within environments operated by multiple CSPs, and others have taken steps to ensure they can port their workloads to an alternative platform if needed.

However, the report suggests such measures are not quite enough to appease regulators, who fear technical barriers could prevent firms from pulling their data out of a preferred provider’s cloud. It also suggests multi-cloud setups could end up lowering a firm’s overall resilience, rather than enhancing it.

“While banks increase migration to the cloud and seek to identify the appropriate solutions, there are concerns that recommendations towards portability and multi-cloud to achieve outcomes sought by regulators will introduce further limitations on adoption,” says the report.

“Portability poses significant technical limitations and a loss of differentiated cloud benefits as a mechanism for increasing resilience.”

On this point, the report cites an example whereby a bank may struggle to access its data in the event of a “stressed exit” from a CSP’s platform if, for example, the provider in question goes out of business.

The report continues: “Multi-cloud strategies, while used for contingency and resilience, are primarily adopted for accessing unique services across CSPs. While multi-cloud can reduce concentration risk to some extent, the technical, process and resource complexity needed to support multiple CSPs can lead to decreased resilience overall.”

For these reasons, neither portability nor multi-cloud should be “viewed as appropriate or mandated as primary mechanisms to address regulatory concerns regarding cloud resilience and risk”, says the report.

It goes on to make four recommendations about how, with additional support from policymakers, regulators and CSPs, financial services can ensure they are moving to the cloud in a safer, more resilient way.

These recommendations include advising CSPs to provide banks and other financial institutions with the information they need to compare the exit-planning procedures for their respective platforms, and present this in a common format.

CSPs also need to be more transparent about their security testing, recovery and restoration capabilities, and this information needs to be made more readily available to regulators and end-users, says the report.

Other recommendations include making sure there is a “regional and global alignment on cloud resilience and risk expectations” and that “cloud cross-border data flows and storage” are encouraged in the interests of preventing additional regulatory and technical barriers cropping up that could segment the adoption of cloud services regionally.

“We believe these recommendations provide practical guidance for building further confidence, trust, transparency and capability in cloud services within capital markets as adoption increases,” says the report.