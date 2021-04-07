Facebook ducks calls to apologise over huge data leak

Facebook has attempted to deflect criticism of its data security practices while ducking calls to apologise for a leak of personally identifiable information (PII) on hundreds of millions of its users after malicious actors abused a contact-finding feature.

Facebook believes the data was taken using the contact importer feature prior to September 2019. This service was supposedly meant to help users of the leaky platform find their friends to connect with by importing their contact lists from their mobile phones.

It said that malicious actors supposedly used software to imitate the Facebook app and upload a large set of phone numbers to see which matched Facebook users. When they got a hit, they could query that profile to scrape information that the user had unwisely left public. Facebook locked this loophole down in September 2019.

In a statement, Facebook’s product management director, Mike Clark, said: “It is important to understand that malicious actors obtained this data not through hacking our systems but by scraping it from our platform prior to 2019.”

Clark went on to elaborate on the difference between scraping and hacking, saying that there was “still confusion about this data” but he failed to acknowledge the concerns of Facebook users or issue any kind of apology to the approximately 533 million individuals who, thanks to Facebook’s easily-abused system, had their data compromised.

“We’re focused on protecting people’s data by working to get this data set taken down and will continue to aggressively go after malicious actors who misuse our tools wherever possible,” said Clark.

“While we can’t always prevent data sets like these from recirculating or new ones from appearing, we have a dedicated team focused on this work.”