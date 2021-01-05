Banking trade body calls for increased contactless payment limit

UK Finance has asked the Treasury to consider increasing the maximum amount that can be paid using contactless cards from £45 to £100.

Contactless cards, which enable users to make payments by scanning a reader when checking out, were first introduced in 2007 with a £10 spending limit.

This limit has gradually increased, and the maximum contactless payment permitted is now £45 after it was brought up from £30 in April 2020.

Although the increase was already planned, the Covid-19 pandemic and the importance of people social distancing hastened its introduction.

Banking industry trade body UK Finance has now proposed an increase to £100, according to The Times. UK Finance had not responded to questions when publishing this article.

Despite the promise of economic benefits, fears over the risk of fraud being committed through contactless cards is a factor that regulators consider. Contactless cards do not verify whether the person making the payment is the card owner. This is different to a payment method such as Apple Pay, where a fingerprint is needed, and as a result spending on contactless cards is limited.

But UK Finance said contactless fraud equates to just 2.5p in every £100 spent.