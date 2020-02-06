IR35 reforms subject to pre-Budget inquiry as self-employed hit by crisis of confidence

IT contractors are being urged to participate in a pre-Budget 2020 call for evidence about how extending the IR35 reforms to the private sector is affecting the labour market, as research shows confidence within the self-employed sector will hit a six-year low.

As part of its annual, pre-Budget assessment of the draft Finance Bill, the House of Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee has requested an inquiry into how the soon-to-be introduced IR35 reforms will impact on private sector contractors and the companies who hire them.

The inquiry is being overseen by chair of the Finance Bill Sub-Committee, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, who has called on those affected by the changes to submit written evidence by 25 February 2020.

“The Sub-Committee is interested to know about the real-life experiences of individuals and organisations, as well as more general responses – for example, relating to the impact of these (and predecessor measures on tax classification of workers and the broader impact on the labour market,” the Sub-Committee said, in a statement.

The IR35 reforms are due to come into effect on 6 April 2020 and will see medium-to-large private sector organisations assume responsibility for determining how the contractors they engage with should be taxed, based on the work they do and how it is performed.

Previously it was down to the contractors themselves to declare if they should be taxed in the same way as salaried, permanent employees (inside IR35) or as off-payroll workers (outside IR35).

As such, an inside IR35 determination means that contractors will be expected to make National Insurance Contributions (NICs) and pay other employment-related taxes as a permanent employee would, while outside IR35 contractors do not.