UK consumers demand greater reliability, not more speed, from mobile networks

A national study into UK mobile network performance from network benchmarking firm Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) has revealed that smartphone use is now not a race, with consumers calling for greater emphasis on network reliability.

The network’s assessment involved GWS’s engineers collecting total of 936,249 data and voice task tests were conducted to evaluate the network performance of EE, O2, Three and Vodafone in 36 major cities and towns and roads, in 2019.

The tests were conducted using the GWS OneMeasure App running on iPhone devices, Rohde & Schwarz’s Freerider SW using Samsung Galaxy devices, and the GWS Mobistat data evaluation and reporting platform. It also used nationwide focus groups conducted in partnership with Jigsaw Research, and consumer research polling over 2,000 smartphone users through research firm YouGov. The total sample size was 2,117 adults, of which 1,913 have a smartphone. Fieldwork was undertaken on 20-21 January 2020.

With speed often cited as a key measure of network performance, the report identified that the “sweet spot” of network speed is between four and six seconds and nearly four-fifths of users deem this to be an acceptable time to wait to complete mobile-based activities such as loading news and other websites. Using this metric as a benchmark, GWS’s engineering level test data across the UK highlighted that typically operators are reaching this speed 96% of the time, even though nearly three-fifths of users (56%) said they had encountered problems with their mobile network.

When looking at issues that people regularly encounter with their network, websites and apps failing to load were cited by almost a third of users, 21% reported poor voice quality, 19% said calls don’t connect and 19% said calls drop mid-call – all areas which contribute to network reliability.