Finland’s OP Financial accelerates open banking push

OP Financial said working with the fintech ecosystem is a must as it to accelerates its open banking plans.

The Finnish financial services group, which is made up of about 180 cooperative banks, is working with Nordic API Gateway to access its open banking platform to add open banking functionality to its customers.

Since the European payment services directive part two (PSD2) came into force, banks in Europe have to make it possible for third-party financial services suppliers to have access to customer data – if the customer agrees – through application programming interfaces (APIs).

This, in turn, has made traditional finance firms, such as OP, introduce new services around PSD2 to keep up with increased competition and changing customer demands.

Masa Peura, senior vice-president of payments and personal finance management at OP, said PSD2 creates opportunities for banks and challenges the industry to evolve. “At OP, we want to be a forerunner in utilising these opportunities,” he added.

OP will not do this alone, but is kicking off its work with Nordic API Gateway by building capabilities in open banking payment and account aggregation functionality.

Nordic API Gateway has customers on its open banking platform in Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

OP has identified working with fintechs as the best way to achieve its open banking goals. Peura said: “I see partnering with innovative growth companies as a must for more established companies. In the current business environment, there is no use for us to develop everything by ourselves.

“Customer experience, reliability and security are the most important factors for us when selecting new partners and developing our services,” he added.

Peura is responsible for payments, accounts and personal finance management services in the retail banking segment at OP.

“There is a great opportunity for us in opening our data and developing new API-based services in cooperation with bigger and smaller partners. Currently, we are in dialog with some innovative startups to develop new services to our customers,” added Peura.

OP’s customer base in Finland is made up of about four million customers. Its main mobile channel reach more than a million active users a month and it has a separate mobile wallet, known as Pivo, that has 1.2 million registered users.