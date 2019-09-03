Aberdeen Standard Investment deploys Igel for VDI

Aberdeen Standard Investments has deployed a global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) using the Igel operating system. It said Igel has enabled the deployment process, with the roll-out and configuration of each new device taking just 15 minutes.

The Igel operating system is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments and uses a secure Linux distribution, which Igel claims provides an extremely small attack surface to fortify the enterprise against malware.

The asset management firm, which merged with Standard Life in March 2017, has used Igel’s Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) tool to convert its existing Windows PC’s to Igel OS endpoints.

According to Aberdeen Standard Investment, this has allowed it to standardise all the devices and bring them under granular, centralised control, and it has provided a way for the company to increase the life of its PC hardware by a further two to three years.

Aberdeen Standard Investments said that the Igel deployment also made bringing together the technology infrastructures of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life much easier after the merger.

“When we merged with Standard Life, they were also looking at IGEL solutions and already had some virtual desktops,” said Nicholas Chase, global infrastructure project manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Following the merger, we were able to have two icons on the device at startup; one pointing to Aberdeen Standard Investments and one to Standard Life’s technology infrastructure. This has been a huge benefit for our migration teams. They can deploy one IGEL managed device and not worry about which users will be using it and which technology infrastructure they need to connect through to.”

The company selected Igel partner Intelligere to provide ongoing Igel technical support and upgrades.

The virtual desktop project, which is due to complete in 2020, will see Igel endpoints deployed in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.