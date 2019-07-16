Digital safety skills initiative launched against cyber crime

Security2Live, an international initiative to provide digital safety skills for all, has been launched in London by founder Sarb Sembhi, who is chief technology officer (CTO) and chief information security officer (CISO) at online security information and course provider Virtually Informed, along with founding partners Layer8, OutThink and Urban IQ.

The initiative is aimed at reducing basic attacks by criminals through providing everyone with access to digital safety skills.

“We believe this initiative will really shake up the user awareness and training organisations which have had little impact on the skills of ordinary people to protect themselves from criminals,” Sembhi told Computer Weekly.

Despite increases in the past 20 years in the rate of growth in the many ways that people, their data, digital assets and physical assets can be compromised, he pointed out that increases in corporate budgets, teams, technology and user awareness programmes had done very little to reduce the attack points of individuals outside of the corporate work environment.

According to Sembhi, individuals are more vulnerable than ever before to their data being hacked, their money stolen and their children approached by people who mean them harm.