Hackers targeting UK universities a threat to national security

UK universities are continually under cyber attack, with a quarter reporting daily attacks. This presents an increasing risk to national security, with 93% of research commissioned by government and almost a third of that relating to national security, according to a study sponsored by VMware and Dell EMC.

The study of 68 UK universities with research programmes found they were struggling to keep research data safe, with hackers exploiting a lack of IT security investment to target scientific (54%), medical (50%), economic (37%) and defence (33%) research.

In light of this, and the threat research programmes are under, 10% of 75 senior IT leaders polled by Vanson Bourne research “strongly agree” that a successful attack could have a harmful impact on the lives of UK citizens.

Findings also show that nearly a quarter (24%) of UK universities polled believe their security and defence research may have already been infiltrated, while over half (53%) say a cyber attack on their institution has led to research ending up in foreign hands.

“British universities have long been celebrated around the world for their academic excellence, and the role they play in not only driving technological and social innovation through research, but also advances in defence and security,” said Louise Fellows, director, public sector UK and Ireland, at VMware.

“Keeping pace with today’s sophisticated cyber threats is an enormous challenge. Those responsible for protecting universities and the data they hold must examine how they can evolve practices and approaches in line with an increasingly complex threat landscape, including cyber security as a consideration at every stage of the research process by design,” she said.