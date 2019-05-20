Datrium rebrands hybrid cloud data platform as Automatrix

Datrium has bundled its data platform offerings under the name Automatrix, while adding disaster recovery-as-a-service to run applications on VMware virtual machines (VMs) in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud

It has announced all this while taking a swipe at the main storage area network suppliers.

The NVMe flash maker has transformed into a “data platform” provider, offering primary storage, backup, disaster recovery (DR), data mobility and encryption that works across on-premise deployments as well as in the cloud.

It has dubbed this Automatrix and added ControlShift, a disaster recovery orchestration functionality that can provide five-minute recovery point objective (RPO) with zero recovery time objective (RTO), offering failover from cloud or on-premise DVX deployments to Cloud DVX or VMware on the Amazon cloud. Microsoft Azure support is planned for 2020.

ControlShift also offers continuous testing of DR infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the company’s Cloud DVX has scaled customer capacity from 30TB to 1.15PB in the cloud.