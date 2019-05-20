Government 'cloud-first' policy under review by CCS and GDS

The UK government’s public cloud-first policy is under review, and set to be replaced with an updated policy that reflects the growing appetite for hybrid IT deployments in the public sector, Computer Weekly has learned.

The original guidance came into force in 2013 and states all central government departments must take a public cloud-first stance on all new technologies purchases, as set out in the Government Digital Service’s (GDS) Technology Code of Practice. While the policy does not apply to other public sector organisations, they are encouraged to follow this advice too.

Computer Weekly understands an update to the policy is in the works, to take into account how the public sector’s attitude to cloud has changed in the six or so years since the initiative was first introduced.

A recently issued guidance document from the National Audit Office (NAO), outlining how its committees should use cloud, states a change to the policy is set to be announced in “early 2019”, in recognition of the fact that “cloud-first may not be right for everyone” and “cloud solutions may not always save money”.

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) confirmed the development in a statement to Computer Weekly, and said it is collaborating with GDS to create a more “appropriate” piece of guidance.

“As we have worked though the digital transformation journey with many central government departments and wider public sector organisations, it has become apparent that one size does not fit all, and organisations should make sure they understand what the journey to ‘cloud’ is and means for them in terms of costs, risks, skills and timescales,” said Niall Quinn, director of the technology pillar at CCS, in a statement.

“We are seeing more and more customers land on a hybrid solution and therefore ‘cloud first’ may not be right for everyone.”