Top 10 cloud storage, DR and datacentre storage stories of 2021

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 stories on cloud storage, disaster recovery and the pandemic in 2021.

Theses are apparently disparate areas, but very much connected. The rise of the cloud has seen it emerge as a key site for disaster recovery, and even more so during the pandemic, which has pushed cloud adoption in a general sense. But there is also the sense that the cloud solves everything, and that’s not the case, as we see here, and there are effects – from the pandemic and Brexit – on compliance.

Articles here also highlight key ways that disaster recovery (DR) has changed during the pandemic, as well as the devil in the detail of recovery from disaster using cloud DR. We also look at another key cloud workload – namely archiving – but there are drawbacks too, and we look at one organisation that brought backup and archiving back in-house.

There were also articles that drill down into the key considerations for SMEs when it comes to cloud disaster recovery and who’s best at what in DR among the hyperscalers.

And lastly, we look at customer deployments of storage technologies in-house that are still very strongly represented, despite moves towards the cloud, with flash storage at the Scottish agricultural ministry and an oil and gas firm that ditched storage and servers for hyper-converged infrastructure.

1. Five ways that disaster recovery changes in a pandemic Covid-19 has changed IT. Previously, working remotely was a business continuity measure, but now it is the norm. That means disaster recovery has to adapt to new risks and new ways to respond.

4. France TV repatriates backup and archive from public cloud France Télévisions Publicité couldn’t always get to critical data, so decided to repatriate backup and archiving from the cloud to on-site locations, with help from a managed service.

5. Cloud storage compliance pitfalls: Post-pandemic and post-Brexit We look at the key areas of cloud storage compliance that can trip you up, with shared responsibility with cloud providers and data residency among the most important.

8. SME backup: Card maker ditches tape-only for Nakivo 3-2-1 setup IG Design Group gains a modern backup regime with data held on disk, in the cloud and long-term on tape in a move that has helped it to slash backup and restore times.