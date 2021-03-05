Dealing with the challenge of beg bounties

Picture the scene: you’re at work and you get a notification about a vulnerability that you apparently have to deal with urgently. Do you act on it now, delegate to an analyst, or leave it for later?

If it is the latter, it’s a question of how severe the vulnerability is. You check who it came from and what the issue is regarding. It is at that point you realise it is just the result of someone scanning your network, informing you of what they found, and asking to be paid a bug bounty for it.

Welcome to what has been determined “the beg bounty”. Far from being a scam, these emails are often targeted at businesses where the researcher has done a simple scan for basic misconfigurations or vulnerabilities, followed by a cut and paste of the results into a pre-defined email template.

Sophos principal research scientist Chester Wisniewski highlights this in a recent blog, calling them “ethical disclosures that share all the needed information and hint that it might be nice if you were to send them a reward”. However, there are cases where it can verge on “borderline extortion, demanding payment without even providing enough information to determine the validity of the demand”.

Wisniewski says this type of approach can typically request a payment from $150 up to $2,000 per bug, depending on severity. However, his research determined that none of the vulnerabilities he investigated were worthy of a payment.

“If you receive one of these emails, it is worth taking seriously as you likely have a very poor security posture, but you should not engage with the person soliciting your business,” he says. “Contact a local trustworthy firm to assess your security weaknesses, one that can work with you to prioritise and improve your security situation.”

The CISO experience Quentyn Taylor, director of information security for ‎Canon Europe, has faced a number of reports and requests for payment for disclosure. He claims that there are three classes of people who report vulnerabilities. The first type finds something and reports it. The second, the professional researcher who has found a vulnerability, reads the disclosure programme and you make an agreement with for them to publicly disclose under the terms of your vulnerability disclosure programme. “This [second type] is very useful and people do it as a sideline to make money, and there are great examples of it and it is a very good service,” Taylor says. However, the third class is those who seek beg bounties, and have typically found “a low-end bug that they scan for on scale”. Typical examples are DMARC and SPF misconfigurations. “They scan for it, say they have found a serious vulnerability and would like some money for it,” says Taylor. He would often then respond asking if the researcher has read the terms of the vulnerability disclosure programme, pointing out that what the person found was not in scope or in their region. “We have not had a bad one, we’ve had a lot of good contact on SPF and DKIM and they have not been serious issues, usually just saying thanks and it is all done,” he says. “However, some others say they found it, then ask, ‘When are you going to patch it and when are you going to pay me?’” Taylor suspects most researchers of this type are spending time in online forums, generating emails and submitting the notifications “in the hope of getting paid”. He says they typically run a scanner through your infrastructure, adding: “I remember when it was impolite to do that, and now they consider it as doing you a favour.” Is the concern here that these are just a nuisance, and a drain on time and resources? Taylor agrees this is the case, saying that for every five or six reports you get, you can get one that is really good and that you need to look into. “It is a noise you can do without,” he says. “People hammer you with a message that sounds menacing, but when you look at the issue it is minor. The more serious the vulnerability, the more serious the researcher.”