Alibaba versus Amazon, Microsoft and Google: Does the Chinese cloud challenger have what it takes?

While Amazon, Google and Microsoft have been busy doing battle in the public cloud market, the rise of Chinese challenger Alibaba may have gone unnoticed by some enterprise IT buyers.

According to market watcher Gartner, Alibaba is a third place provider within the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) public cloud services market for a second consecutive year.

The company had a 7.7% market share, Gartner’s data shows, which is higher than Google’s 4%, but considerably lower than Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) 47.8% and Microsoft’s 15.5%.

As the dominant IaaS provider in China and number one cloud service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, Alibaba Cloud grew by a whopping 92.6% in 2018.

What may have passed some people by is the effort the company has gone to in recent years to build out its footprint elsewhere in the world, as it prepares to go to war with the US cloud giants.

As reported by Computer Weekly at the time, Alibaba opened datacentres in Frankfurt and Dubai in 2016 in response to customer demand in Europe and the Middle East for, what it termed, “comprehensive cloud services to enable business innovation”.

In 2018, it further expanded its European presence with two datacentres in the UK. Now, the company claims to have “61 availability zones in 20 regions”, which include Europe, the Middle East, and the east and west coasts in the US.

China: the big differentiator When Computer Weekly asked an Alibaba spokesperson what differentiated the company from the US giants, the spokesperson responded with the usual marketing spiel around scalability, robustness and security, as well as enabling vertical specific cloud-based solutions. However, the key point of differentiation the spokesperson mentioned is the one thing that none of the US giants have got a hold of just yet: China. “Cloud is a means to an end, but not an end itself. Alibaba Cloud provides a first-class cloud ecosystem for companies to enter the Chinese market, and vice versa,” the spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, Alibaba’s cloud proposition is not just attractive to those Chinese companies wanting to go global, but also to other companies that want to crack the Chinese market. Alibaba’s cloud proposition is not just attractive to those Chinese companies wanting to go global, but also to other companies that want to crack the Chinese market With a population of 1.4 billion – the largest of any country in the world – and with the number of registered businesses in China growing from around 26 million to 35 million between 2016 and 2018, there are plenty of reasons for businesses to try to make a mark in China. But how an IaaS offering relates specifically to that is questionable. Perhaps it is easier to do business with other enterprises that are using Alibaba’s cloud service, for example? But Nick McQuire, an analyst at CCS Insight, says Alibaba’s existing strategy means it is not as attractive to companies that have no interest in the Chinese market. “When you look at some of its limited partnerships, such as those with the European telcos, including Vodafone in Germany and BT in the UK, they haven’t made a massive difference to its customer count,” he says. “These partnerships have been aimed at making Alibaba more localised for Europe, enabling it to run in a private cloud environment in their local datacentres but they haven’t been attractive to firms beyond those expanding into China or with the European operations of Chinese customers who use Alibaba in China,” he adds. This is still a logical first step for Alibaba – trying to slowly build up a footprint with its one key differentiator – and perhaps the company will expand beyond this in the next couple of years.