CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Think nation-state cyber attacks won’t hit you? Think again…
In this week’s Computer Weekly, with Russian state cyber attacks in the news, we find out why security professionals in every organisation need to remain alert. Our buyer’s guide looks at the tools and programmes helping improve IT training. And we look at how the traditional sport of golf is undergoing a digital transformation. Read the issue now.
Why security professionals should pay attention to what Russia is doing
Even though the average organisation is an unlikely target for a Russian state cyber attack, here's why security teams still need to watch what Russian threat groups are up to
How to create a sustainable continuous learning culture
How can organisations create a continuous learning culture that will militate against the so-called great resignation? We explore, using Vodafone and Deutsche Bank as cases in point
CIO interview: Michael Cole, CTO, European Tour and Ryder Cup
The highly traditional sport of golf is proving to be an innovator in its field, with internet of things technology and cloud adoption transforming tournaments after Covid
