CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The need for strong data engineering skills
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines best practice in data engineering and the importance of data skills. Labour announced its first digital government strategy – but will it be more successful than years of failed plans that came before? We also look back at the networking challenges that faced Orange during last year’s Paris Olympics. Read the issue now.
Forrester: Why digitisation needs strong data engineering skills
How do enterprises become adaptive? If you can’t measure it responsively, you can’t manage it as an adaptive enterprise
Labour’s first digital government strategy: Is it déjà vu or something new?
Labour won the 2024 general election on a platform of change – and its technology cheerleader insists the new digital government strategy is all about change. Have we heard it all before or is this time really different?
