CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

4 February 2025

The need for strong data engineering skills

In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines best practice in data engineering and the importance of data skills. Labour announced its first digital government strategy – but will it be more successful than years of failed plans that came before? We also look back at the networking challenges that faced Orange during last year’s Paris Olympics. Read the issue now.

