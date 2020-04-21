CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Taking robot technology to a New World
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the technology team behind a project to recreate the voyage of the Mayflower using a fully autonomous ship. We look at how India’s coronavirus lockdown is affecting UK companies that use offshore outsourcing. And we examine the challenges of making edge computing work. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Building a robot to navigate the high seas
In 1620, the Mayflower set sail to the New World. We speak to the tech lead of an autonomous ship that has been built to make the same voyage
-
Coronavirus: BPO and IT services delivered from India face big challenges
UK businesses receiving business process outsourcing and IT services from India will face disruption, but IT services from large IT suppliers less so
-
Edge computing environments: what you need to know
An edge case in business sits at the limits of what's viable, and edge computing requirements suggest a similar struggle