CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

21 April 2020

Taking robot technology to a New World

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the technology team behind a project to recreate the voyage of the Mayflower using a fully autonomous ship. We look at how India’s coronavirus lockdown is affecting UK companies that use offshore outsourcing. And we examine the challenges of making edge computing work. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

