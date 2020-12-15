CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How security will be different after Covid-19
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the world of cyber security will probably never return to its pre-pandemic state – we look ahead. The combination of remote working and streaming video is putting extra strain on networks. And we look at how digital transformation is changing the way contact centres are run. Read the issue now.
There’s no going back to pre-pandemic security approaches
The cyber security world will probably never return to its pre-pandemic state, and different approaches to security will come to the fore in 2021
IT teams’ challenges ramp up in maintaining high-quality network video experience
Companies providing streaming services have seen huge growth in demand, which has meant providing an optimal user experience while managing surging user traffic
Covid-19 crisis has speeded up contact centre digital transformation
Pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in many business sectors, including contact centres such as those of the University of Huddersfield and UK Power Networks
