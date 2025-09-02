CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Do Fujitsu contracts cross the line?

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we examine the conflict of interest concerns that are growing around the police investigation into Fujitsu’s role in the Post Office scandal, given the firm is a supplier of tech to police forces across the UK. We also catch up with Redwood Bank’s new IT boss, Simon Goodyear, and hear about his plans to eradicate the use of unnecessary Excel spreadsheets within the organisation, as part of a wider revamp of the firm’s digital processes. We also take a closer look at the possibility of the artificial intelligence investment bubble bursting, and the implications that could have on the continued take-up of the technology. Read the issue now.