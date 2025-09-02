CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Do Fujitsu contracts cross the line?
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we examine the conflict of interest concerns that are growing around the police investigation into Fujitsu’s role in the Post Office scandal, given the firm is a supplier of tech to police forces across the UK. We also catch up with Redwood Bank’s new IT boss, Simon Goodyear, and hear about his plans to eradicate the use of unnecessary Excel spreadsheets within the organisation, as part of a wider revamp of the firm’s digital processes. We also take a closer look at the possibility of the artificial intelligence investment bubble bursting, and the implications that could have on the continued take-up of the technology. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Home Office Fujitsu contract is ‘de facto’ conflict of interest in Post Office police probe
Fujitsu supplies police with the network that supports national investigations, while its former staff are part of a national investigation
-
Interview: Simon Goodyear, chief information and technology officer, Redwood Bank
Redwood Bank’s new IT boss is a problem solver who wants to eradicate every unnecessary Excel spreadsheet
-
What should platform engineering look like?
Platform engineering can help IT infrastructure and operations teams become faster, more responsive and empathetic with internal customers