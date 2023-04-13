CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA
CW EMEA: Under attack and stressed out
In this month's CW EMEA, we look at how cyber attacks are taking a toll on security professionals, damaging their mental health and forcing some to quit. We also look at Finland's allure for tech entrepreneurs, how software is enabling a new business model for a Swedish car manufacturer, and the importance of backup testing. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Dutch cyber security professionals experience stress akin to soldiers in war zone, claims expert
Cyber attacks are taking a heavy toll on Dutch IT professionals, with over a third reporting that their mental health suffers as a result
Helsinki’s tech and business ecosystem in 90 days
Helsinki gives tech entrepreneurs a taste of life and business in Finland for 90 days as it bids to attract global tech startups