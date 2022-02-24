CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Swedish drone app gets life-saving equipment to heart attack victims
Thanks to an app developed in Sweden, drones can get life-saving equipment to heart-attack victims before emergency services can arrive on the scene, potentially increasing patient survival rates. Also in this issue, read about a Swedish bank's time-saving robots, and how Finland aims to democratise the ‘wild west’ of AI.
Features in this issue
Drone killer app saves Swedish lives
Drones could get life-saving equipment to heart attack victims ahead of emergency services staff, increasing survival rates
Nordic companies targeted in wave of cyber attacks
After a slew of cyber attacks hit major companies in the Nordics at the end of last year, we look at how they were affected and how they have recovered
Finland looks to democratise the ‘wild west’ of artificial intelligence
Finland could play an important role in increasing the understanding of what artificial intelligence software can do for society
