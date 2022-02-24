CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Nordics: Swedish drone app gets life-saving equipment to heart attack victims

Thanks to an app developed in Sweden, drones can get life-saving equipment to heart-attack victims before emergency services can arrive on the scene, potentially increasing patient survival rates. Also in this issue, read about a Swedish bank's time-saving robots, and how Finland aims to democratise the ‘wild west’ of AI.