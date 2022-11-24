CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Icelandic datacentres point way to greener IT
Iceland may soon become even more attractive to firms wanting to minimise their carbon footprint while using high-performance computing services. Read more about it in this issue. Also find out how a robo investment company, Nord Investments, is harnessing open banking to make thing easier for its clients.
Features in this issue
Icelandic datacentres may lead the way to green IT
Iceland may soon become even more attractive to companies wanting to minimise their carbon footprint while using high-performance computing services
Robo investment platform adopts open banking-based payments
Nordic consumer investment fintech simplifies customer experience through open banking software from Mastercard-owned Aiia
Data protection in Finland, four years after GDPR came into force
Data privacy has always been a big concern in Finland, so the country naturally has a lot to say about the General Data Protection Regulation four years on
