CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA

Heineken lets the data flow
In this month’s CW EMEA ezine, we find out about Heineken’s mission to make the most out of the data it holds through an enterprise-wide data ecosystem. We also look at how the UK has turned its back on the German government-funded Gaia-X data platform, why cyber experts are urging the EU to rethink vulnerability disclosure plans, and how the IT industry is responding to the software developer skills shortfall. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CDO interview: Lalo Luna, global head of strategy and insights, Heineken
The brewing giant is building a data ecosystem to bring new insights to the business and to make the most of emerging developments in artificial intelligence capabilities
UK emphasises EU split by kicking digital trade scheme into long grass
Former Gaia-X CEO talks exclusively to Computer Weekly about UK inertia on cross-border data tech
