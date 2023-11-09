CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
November 2023

Heineken lets the data flow

In this month’s CW EMEA ezine, we find out about Heineken’s mission to make the most out of the data it holds through an enterprise-wide data ecosystem. We also look at how the UK has turned its back on the German government-funded Gaia-X data platform, why cyber experts are urging the EU to rethink vulnerability disclosure plans, and how the IT industry is responding to the software developer skills shortfall. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View CW EMEA Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All