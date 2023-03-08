CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA
CW EMEA: How Sweden is accelerating digitisation
Large conglomerates with diverse business portfolios face challenges when digitally transforming because one size cer-tainly doesn’t fit all. In this month’s CW EMEA, we find out how Richard Ventre, group CIO at Dutch company SHV Holdings, goes about ensuring his IT department pro-vides the foundations for a wide variety of businesses to thrive digitally. We also find out how to make the most of a composable enterprise architecture and how green storage can deliver savings if done right. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Swedish government launches accelerated digitisation plan
The Swedish government has launched a four-year plan which will help to digitally transform the country’s public sector
-
Benelux CIO interview: Richard Ventre, SHV Holdings
In his role at Netherlands-based SHV Holdings, Richard Ventre is tackling the challenge of enabling a diverse set of digital transformations across a range of industries