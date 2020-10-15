CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Trend Watch – storage
Many organisations turn to cloud to cut storage bills, but the options available and potential costs are many and varied. In this handbook, Computer Weekly takes a peek at future storage technologies, such as helium and DNA, and offers some valuable tips on how to keep cloud storage costs under control.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
A peek into the future of storage
Flash-based storage is here to stay and will continue to be enhanced, even as helium and DNA are being primed for use in the distant future
-
Veeam bullish on growth in APAC
Veeam’s top executive in Asia-Pacific expects the company’s growth momentum in the region to continue despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and is setting sights on growth areas such as container backups
-
Nutanix Clusters on AWS debuts in 20 cloud regions
In technical preview since 2019, Nutanix Clusters on AWS will enable unified operations across private and public clouds
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
In cloud planning, make room for storageDownload
-
E-Handbook
Making multi-cloud workDownload
-
E-Handbook
In cloud storage, options aboundDownload
-
E-Handbook
The latest on cloud backup and cloud disaster recoveryDownload