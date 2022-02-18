CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Trend Watch - enterprise 5G
Businesses are increasingly embracing the positive effects of 5G. In this handbook, focused on enterprise 5G in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at what the technology means for Australian enterprises, how Singapore is deploying 5G trials, why an Indian telco has turned to OpenStack and what AWS looks set to achieve through its launch of AWS Private 5G. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
How enterprise 5G is playing out in Australia
5G adoption is taking place in the industrial arena and other sectors, but telcos will need to transform themselves and overcome cost challenges to drive wider adoption
-
Singapore pulls ahead with public sector 5G trials
Singapore’s public sector organisations are testing the use of 5G connectivity to remotely operate an autonomous vehicle for road-sweeping, among other use cases
-
Bharti Airtel taps OpenStack to modernise telco network
India’s Bharti Airtel turns to OpenStack to ready its network for emerging technologies such as 5G and edge computing