CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

Data is everywhere and businesses are seeking ways of using this data to benefit themselves, their customers and their employees. In this handbook, focused on CIO trends in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly reviews some key IT trends that are likely to shape the industry in 2021 and looks at what a number of companies in the region are doing in the field of big data analytics.
Top IT predictions in APAC in 2021
The Asia-Pacific region will continue to be a cradle for technology innovation in the new year, whether it is 5G services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing or cyber security
How Citi is democratising access to data
Global financial institution Citi puts people at the centre of its data analytics initiatives and collaborates with users to drive adoption and success
How Bank Mandiri is driving the use of big data analytics
Indonesia’s largest bank has built a big data platform to track transactions and monitor the health of its workforce, among other big data analytics initiatives
