CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

CW APAC: Expert advice on data management
Data is growing exponentially, so managing it well is crucial to business success. In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at how companies and data management experts are tackling data challenges, studies the findings of Gartner’s CDO study, and finds out how organisations are augmenting data management through artificial intelligence and machine learning.
How APAC firms can tame the data beast
Companies and data management experts across Asia-Pacific reveal how they are tackling data management challenges that have been compounded by growing cloud usage and compliance requirements
Chief data officer role now well-entrenched, says Gartner
Three out of five chief data officers in a Gartner study reported an increase in headcount, though few are measuring the value of their data assets
Augmented data management draws more enterprise interest
With AI and machine learning, organizations are starting to augment their data management. This is changing the way enterprise users capture, govern and integrate data.
