CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Buyer’s guide to business intelligence and data analytics
Businesses today are seeking to discover, interpret, extract and communicate meaningful patterns in data to increase efficiency and better serve their customers. In this handbook, focused on the use of business intelligence and data analytics in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at some examples of how making sense of data makes good business sense.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
APAC buyer’s guide to BI and analytics
In this buyer’s guide, we look at the state of adoption of business intelligence and analytics tools, common use cases and other technology and business considerations
-
How Tableau is riding on its Salesforce synergy
Tableau has bolstered its presence in Asia-Pacific following its acquisition by Salesforce and is combining its analytics capabilities with Einstein Analytics to deliver AI-powered insights
-
How Malaysia’s industries are tapping IoT
Computer Weekly speaks to four industries that claim to have benefited from various IoT deployments and how it has changed their businesses
-
How Australia is leading the charge in the Covid-19 fight
Researchers at the University of Queensland worked with IBM to develop a dashboard with machine-learning capabilities to analyse data for a global study on Covid-19 patients in intensive care
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Turning data into actionable insightsDownload
-
Buyer's Handbook
IaaS vs. PaaS: The best choice for a DevOps environmentDownload
-
E-Handbook
Focus ANZ: Analytics & data-driven insightsDownload
-
E-Handbook
Focus ASEAN: Analytics & data-driven insightsDownload