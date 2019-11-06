Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Facebook documents: Declaration by David Godkin producing 212 sealed exhibits – 16 May 2018

The exhibits produced in this declaration by David Godkin, counsel for app developer Six4Three, contain internal Facebook communications, including emails between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and senior executives, correspondence and chat-logs, spreadsheets and strategy presentations. The documents are dated between 2008 and 2014. They were placed under seal in the state court in San Mateo County, California, after Six4Three, developer of the Pikinis app, sued Facebook in 2015.