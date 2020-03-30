CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

30 March 2020

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to zero-trust security

Zero trust is a conceptual architectural model that uses microperimeters and microsegmentation to secure corporate networks. In this 12-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at why trust should be considered a security risk and the need for additional authentication strategies to ensure all data and devices have an appropriate level of security.

Table Of Contents

  • Zero trust: Taking back control of IT security: Trust on the network is a crucial factor in security risk, and zero trust changes the traditional model of ‘trust but verify’.
  • Trusty methods to keep out intruders: Today’s hyper-connected world means trust can no longer be taken for granted to keep networks secure.
  • How to find the right zero-trust strategy: Large tech companies and the US Federal Government have adopted zero trust as their next-generation security model.

