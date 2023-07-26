CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

July 2023

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to network cost and bandwidth optimisation

Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com

Coming in under budget for appropriate network performance takes some strategic nous. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how companies can gain effective global coverage, what can be done to optimise networks in a shift towards hybrid working and why leaders should consider best practices carefully.

Table Of Contents

  • What companies can do to affordably gain effective global network coverage.
  • How one business has optimised its network to support a post-pandemic work environment.
  • Assessing approaches to software-defined network optimisation.

