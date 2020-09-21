CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
September 2020

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to modern software development practices

Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com

The software development landscape is forever changing. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at what it means to be a modern software developer, what’s driving their innovation and how artificial intelligence can help build applications that make customers happy

Table Of Contents

  • Investigating what it means to be a modern software developer
  • How containerised microservices and automated testing can drive software innovation
  • Exploring AI’s competence at building applications that deliver on customer experience

More CW+ Content

View All