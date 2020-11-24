CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

November 2020

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to intelligent workload management

One huge advantage digital transformation brings with it is the phenomenon of intelligent workload management. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the various tools available, asset management best practices and the complications to look out for with hybrid and multicloud deployments.

Table Of Contents

  • How intelligent workload management tools help IT administrators cut through cloud complexity
  • Exploring the need for IT asset management best practices
  • How hybrid and multicloud deployments complicate software asset tracking

