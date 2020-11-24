CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to intelligent workload management
One huge advantage digital transformation brings with it is the phenomenon of intelligent workload management. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the various tools available, asset management best practices and the complications to look out for with hybrid and multicloud deployments.
Table Of Contents
- How intelligent workload management tools help IT administrators cut through cloud complexity
- Exploring the need for IT asset management best practices
- How hybrid and multicloud deployments complicate software asset tracking
