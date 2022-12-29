CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

December 2022

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to data visualisation

Data visualisation is proving its value throughout a period of economic uncertainty. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the rise of embedded analytics, the advantages of real-time data and Siemens’ exploration of industrial metaverse use cases.

Table Of Contents

  • Why suppliers are increasingly offering embedded analytics.
  • Where real-time data fits on the path through economic turmoil.
  • Looking at the exploration of industrial metaverse use cases by Siemens.

